Alek Manoah to Start Game 1 of Wild Card Round for Toronto

Wednesday morning, the Toronto Blue Jays announced that former West Virginia star Alek Manoah will get the start on the bump for game one of the Wild Card round against the Seattle Mariners.

Manoah was dominant in his first full year in the big leagues compiling a 16-7 record to go along with 2.24 ERA in 31 starts. He was selected to his first MLB All-Star Game in the summer and had a whale of a game striking out William Contreras, Joc Pederson, and Ronald Acuña Jr. in his lone inning of work.

First pitch between the Blue Jays and Mariners is set for 4:07 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN.

