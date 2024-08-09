Battle Signs Deal with the Hornets
Former West Virginia University guard RaeQuan Battle is expected to sign an exhibit 10 contract according to Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer.
The signing could pave the way for Battle to join the Organizations G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.
Battle signed with the Hornets for the Summer League after going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Tulipa, WA, native produced a combined 21 points on 8-15 shooting from the field, including 5-11 from three-point range in the first two games of the California Classic but only received three minutes of action in the third in final game.
Battle played for a total of five minutes in the first two games in Vegas before not seeing the floor in the next two games. However, he put up 10 points in the final game.
Battle averaged 16.1 points per game in his lone season at WVU and put up nine 20-plus performances in 22 appearances during the season.
After a legal battle for his eligibility last December, Battle put up a season-high 29 points against Radford in his Mountaineer debut, matched the 29-point total the following game against Toledo and hit for 24 points against Ohio State in Cleveland.
The Tulalip, Washington, native transferred to WVU after averaging 16.1 ppg in his second season at Montana State, including putting up a career-high 32 points against Sacramento State.
Battle began his collegiate career at the University of Washington where he averaged 4.8 ppg in two seasons.