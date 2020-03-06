Best Virginia Announces Additions to Roster

The Basketball Tournament is coming to Charleston, West Virginia this summer as the West Virginia alumni (Best Virginia) will be hosting a regional for the first time and will be making their second ever appearance in the cash prize tournament.

Last year, the team won its first round game over Seven City Royalty (Old Dominion alums), 79-63 before falling to Overseas Elite, 80-68 in round two.

Yesterday, the team announced two members for the 2020 edition of the squad: Tarik Phillip and Devin Williams. Phillip planned to be on the team last year, but was unable to participate due to being a part of the Washington Wizards organization. Devin Williams played in last year's tournament and averaged 12 points and 13 rebounds in two games for Best Virginia.

