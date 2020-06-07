Best Virginia's Roster for the 2020 TBT

For the second straight year, several West Virginia basketball alumni are coming together to form "Best Virginia" - a team that will compete in the 2020 TBT Tournament. This year's group has a lot of returning pieces from last year's squad that made it into the second round before falling to Overseas Elite.

Here is a look at this year's Best Virginia roster:

Nathan Adrian

The man at the top of the press was a big part of West Virginia's success during the "Press Virginia" era. He did all of the dirty work and was Bob Huggins' coach on the floor. Adrian isn't a guy that will light up the stat sheet, but has the ability to create plays on the offensive end.

Da'Sean Butler

Arguably one of the best players in West Virginia basketball history, Da'Sean Butler led the Mountaineers to their first Final Four in 50 years. His clutch game-winning shots are something that Mountaineer fans will never forget, especially during the Big East conference championship.

John Flowers

From his freshman year to his senior year, I'm not so sure I've seen a player develop and improve the way Flowers did. His defensive prowess and length was a huge piece of the team's success on their way to the Final Four in 2010.

Jonathan Holton

Aside from Jevon Carter, Holton may have been the biggest reason that Huggins was able to go to a full court press. His ability to put pressure on the ball and uncanny knack for offensive tip-ins made him an extremely valuable player for West Virginia.

Kevin Jones

To this day, I'm still not sure how Kevin Jones didn't win Big East Player of the Year in the 2011-12 season by leading the conference in both scoring (19.9) and rebounding (10.9). I would go as far as saying Kevin Jones is easily one of the top ten players in the program's history.

Daxter Miles Jr.

Daxter Miles Jr. was Jevon Carter's partner in crime for four years and the two arguably formed the best backcourt in the school's history. Miles Jr. didn't get enough credit for what he did for the Mountaineers and was probably the best on-ball defender the team had.

Jaysean Paige

If there was ever a true definition of spark off the bench, Jaysean Paige was it. After becoming one of the Mountaineers' consistent scorers, Paige was thrusted into a starting role. However, he didn't play at the same level as he was coming off the bench. Some guys are just more comfortable being that offensive spark plug.

Tarik Phillip

Much like Jaysean Paige, Tarik Phillip made a living coming off the bench. He wasn't nearly as sharp offensively as Paige was, but could still fill it up. Phillip thrived in the role of being the sixth man.

Juwan Staten

The Mountaineers never made it past the Sweet 16 during Juwan Staten's career, but he was a big part in paving the way for guys like Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr. Carter was a great player, but Juwan Staten may be the best true point guard Bob Huggins has had at West Virginia.

What do you think of the Best Virginia roster? Do you see them going far in this year's TBT Tournament? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

