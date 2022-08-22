Bills Make Roster Decision on Tavon Austin

Monday morning, the Buffalo Bills decided to move on from former West Virginia wide receiver Tavon Austin as he was one of the five players the team cut to reduce the roster from 85 to 80.

Austin was considered a long shot to make the roster despite the explosiveness he still offers in the open field. The 32-year-old receiver has bounced around to five teams since the 2019 season, spending time with the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and of course, the Bills.

Since posting career highs in receptions (58) and receiving yards (509) in 2016 with the Los Angeles Rams, Austin has struggled to make much of an impact but has dealt with several injuries in the timespan. Last year with the Jaguars, Austin hauled in 24 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown - his best season since 2016.

Some other team will take a chance on the veteran receiver but it may not happen until after the final round of cuts are made next week as teams will want to see what they have in their current younger options.

Austin still holds WVU program records in receptions (288) and receiving yards (3,413), to go with 29 touchdowns (3rd). He finished his career at WVU as a two-time All-American and earned First Team All-Big East in 2011 and All-Big 12 in 2012, along with winning the Paul Hornung trophy which is awarded to the most versatile player in college football.

