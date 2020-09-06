SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

BREAKING: Kenny Robinson Waived by Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

In a shocking move, the Carolina Panthers have decided to waive former West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson

The Panthers took Robinson in the fifth round of the NFL Draft this past spring after playing for the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL. He made the initial 53-man roster, but Carolina claimed three players off of waivers today, one of which was former West Virginia corner Rasul Douglas. To make room for the three recent additions, the Panthers had to move three players off their roster.

Interestingly enough, the Panthers have only filled 13 of their 16 practice squad spots, so they could be holding out to place Robinson and the two others they waived (Efe Obada and Matt Kaskey) on the practice squad if they clear waivers.

Robinson played okay during training camp, but definitely wasn't some of his best football. He should know where he stands in the next 24 hours or so.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kevin White Cut by San Francisco

Former WVU WR Kevin White released by the San Francisco 49ers

Christopher Hall

PrincessP

Rasul Douglas Claimed by Panthers

Former West Virginia University Defensive Back Rasul Douglas gets picked up a day after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles

Christopher Hall

PrincessP

Steelers Release RB Wendell Smallwood

Former West Virginia University running back Wendell Smallwood cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers

Christopher Hall

PrincessP

Tavon Austin to Miss the 2020 Season with Injury

The most electric player in WVU history won't be playing in the NFL this fall

Schuyler Callihan

PrincessP

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

11 Mountaineers Inducted to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame

WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announces 11 new members into the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame

Christopher Hall

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best from this past week

Schuyler Callihan

When Discussing the Running Game, Brown says, "We Have Improved."

West Virginia HC Neal Brown discusses the running game ahead of the season opener against Eastern Kentucky

Christopher Hall

Dolphins Cut Former WVU WR Gary Jennings

Surprisingly, Gary Jennings having a tough time holding onto an NFL roster

Schuyler Callihan

Former WVU CB Rasul Douglas Released by Eagles

The Eagles have decided to part ways with Rasul Douglas

Schuyler Callihan