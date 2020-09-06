BREAKING: Kenny Robinson Waived by Panthers

In a shocking move, the Carolina Panthers have decided to waive former West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson

The Panthers took Robinson in the fifth round of the NFL Draft this past spring after playing for the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL. He made the initial 53-man roster, but Carolina claimed three players off of waivers today, one of which was former West Virginia corner Rasul Douglas. To make room for the three recent additions, the Panthers had to move three players off their roster.

Interestingly enough, the Panthers have only filled 13 of their 16 practice squad spots, so they could be holding out to place Robinson and the two others they waived (Efe Obada and Matt Kaskey) on the practice squad if they clear waivers.

Robinson played okay during training camp, but definitely wasn't some of his best football. He should know where he stands in the next 24 hours or so.

