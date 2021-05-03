West Virginia University home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

BREAKING: Kyle Poland Signs with Texans

Another Mountaineer has been signed.
Author:
Publish date:

Monday evening, Morgantown native and former West Virginia long snapper, Kyle Poland, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans.

After serving as a backup for the first four years of his career, Poland earned not only the long snapping job for the 2020 season but was also awarded a scholarship. Poland handled the team’s long snapping duties for punts, field goals, and extra points. He was named WVU's Special Teams Player of the Week vs Kansas and at the season's end was named a member of the Special Teams U All-American Second Team.

Poland becomes the 5th Mountaineer to sign with an NFL team as an undrafted free agent this year. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Chase Behrndt
Mountaineers in the Pros

OFFICIAL: Chase Behrndt Invited to Steelers Rookie Camp

Kyle Poland
Mountaineers in the Pros

BREAKING: Kyle Poland Signs with Texans

screen-shot-2021-04-15-at-120027-pm
Basketball

Examining Every Possible Scenario for WVU's Starting 5

Mountaineers in the Pros

Sags Joins Best Virginia

USATSI_14921012_168388579_lowres
Area 304+

How Did Darius Stills Go Undrafted?

Neal Brown
Recruiting

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

USATSI_16005605_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jevon Carter's Stats in Win Over Thunder

WVU Baseball
Baseball

TCU Takes Advantage of Mountaineer Miscues, Completes Sweep of WVU