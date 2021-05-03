BREAKING: Kyle Poland Signs with Texans

Monday evening, Morgantown native and former West Virginia long snapper, Kyle Poland, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans.

After serving as a backup for the first four years of his career, Poland earned not only the long snapping job for the 2020 season but was also awarded a scholarship. Poland handled the team’s long snapping duties for punts, field goals, and extra points. He was named WVU's Special Teams Player of the Week vs Kansas and at the season's end was named a member of the Special Teams U All-American Second Team.

Poland becomes the 5th Mountaineer to sign with an NFL team as an undrafted free agent this year.

