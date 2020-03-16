MountaineerMaven
BREAKING: Nick Kwiatkoski Signs With New Team

Schuyler Callihan

Former West Virginia star linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski has decided to leave the Chicago Bears and sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, per multiple reports.

Kwiatkoski is coming off of his best season in his four-year career totaling 76 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks. He also forced one fumbled and snagged an interception and was arguably the Bears best linebacker in pass coverage.

Recently, the Bears resigned linebacker Danny Trevathan, which indicated that Kwiatkoski would end up signing with a new team. Kwiatkoski now has the opportunity to play with former West Virginia teammates Karl Joseph and Daryl Worley.

