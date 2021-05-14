Browns Announce Jersey Number for Tony Fields II

The former Mountaineer now has a number in the NFL.

Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns announced the jersey numbers that the 2021 rookie class has picked out. Former West Virginia linebacker and Browns' 5th round pick, Tony Fields II, chose to go with No. 42. That number was previously worn by another former Mountaineer, Karl Joseph.

Yesterday, Fields officially signed his standard, four-year rookie contract which allows him to participate in the team's rookie minicamp this weekend.

After spending his first three seasons at Arizona, Fields II transferred to West Virginia for the final year of his eligibility and by season's end was named the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year. He finished the year with 88 tackles, one sack, and one interception. Fields also led the Big 12 in tackles per game (9.8).

