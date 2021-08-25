Buccaneers Make Decision on Former WVU WR TJ Simmons

Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived former West Virginia wide receiver TJ Simmons as a part of their cuts to bring their roster down from 85 to 80. Simmons signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent shortly following the draft.

During his three years as a Mountaineer, Simmons reeled in 86 receptions for 1,197 yards and nine touchdowns. Simmons spent the first year of his collegiate career at Alabama before deciding to transfer to West Virginia. He was forced to sit out during the 2016 season due to transfer rules but became a fan favorite right away in the 2017 season opener vs Tennessee when he hauled in a 59-yard touchdown catch from Will Grier.

In 2020, Simmons finished 33rd nationally and 2nd in the Big 12 in yards per receptions (17.4). He was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after recording four catches for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns against TCU. He ended his career in the old gold and blue on a high note by earning WVU Offensive and Liberty Bowl MVP honors as he caught four passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Simmons appeared in 30 career games and started 21.

