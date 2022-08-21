Can Will Grier be a Starting QB in the NFL? Skip Bayless Shares His Opinion

It might have been a small sample size, but former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier turned heads in Saturday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers completing 6/10 passes for 98 yards.

Skip Bayless of "Undisputed" on FS1, is a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and shared his thoughts on the Cowboys backup quarterback.

Grier is currently battling with Cooper Rush for the right to be named the backup to Dak Prescott.

