Skip to main content

Can Will Grier be a Starting QB in the NFL? Skip Bayless Shares His Opinion

It might not be in Dallas, but Grier could start in the league.

It might have been a small sample size, but former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier turned heads in Saturday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers completing 6/10 passes for 98 yards. 

Skip Bayless of "Undisputed" on FS1, is a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and shared his thoughts on the Cowboys backup quarterback.

Grier is currently battling with Cooper Rush for the right to be named the backup to Dak Prescott. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18755785_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Will Grier Delivers 'Gritty Performance' vs Chargers

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_3038
Football

POLL: How Many Games WVU Will Win This Season? The Results Are in

By Schuyler Callihan
BIg 12 or BOLT (14)
Big 12

Hot Clicks: Depth Chart Projections, New Hoops Staffer, Exceeding Expectations + More

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_2891
Football

WVU's Odds to Win the Big 12

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_3139
Football

Five Reasons Why WVU Can Exceed Expectations in 2022

By Schuyler Callihan
Mar 12, 2009; New York, NY, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Alex Ruoff (22) during second half action against Pittsburgh Panthers during the quarter final round of the Men's Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden. West Virginia Mountaineers upset the Pittsburgh Panthers by a score of 74-60.
Basketball

Ruoff Joins WVU Staff as Graduate Assistant

By Christopher Hall
BIg 12 or BOLT (13)
Football

Between The Eers: Is WVU a Threat to Win the Big 12?

By Schuyler Callihan
Feb 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) dunks the ball during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Jon Rothstein Projects WVU's Starting Five for 2022-23 Season

By Schuyler Callihan