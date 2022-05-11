Skip to main content

Chiefs Waive One Former Mountaineer, Sign Another

One door closes, another one opens.

In a slew of roster moves Tuesday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs released former West Virginia defensive tackle Darius Stills just four months after signing him.

Stills went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft but shortly after, he signed a UDFA deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately, Stills didn't make the 53-man roster and was waived with an injury designation (hand).

The Fairmont, West Virginia native finished his senior campaign with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and an interception in an abbreviated 10 game season and would go on to be named the program's 13th consensus All-American. He ended his career with 85 tackles, including 25.5 tackles for a loss, 21 of those came in the last two seasons and 11.5 sacks.

In related news, the Chiefs signed former WVU wide receiver Gary Jennings who had recently been waived by the organization. Jennings signed a future contract with Kansas City earlier this offseason. During his time at West Virginia, Jennings caught 168 passes for 2,294 yards and 17 touchdowns.

