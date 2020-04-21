Colton McKivitz Draft Projections

This year's NFL Draft will be a little different for Mountaineer fans as only one Mountaineer is projected to be selected, that being offensive lineman Colton McKivitz. It's quite the difference from last year's draft where we saw five Mountaineers selected.

McKivitz has been the anchor of the offensive line over the past handful of years and, despite his strong play at West Virginia, is staring at a late sixth round-early seventh round projection much due in part to the fact that he doesn't have the longest arms - something many NFL scouts want to have in an offensive tackle. McKivitz has played nothing but left and right tackle at West Virginia, but due to his so called "short arms," he may be forced to kick inside at a guard spot at the next level.

So, where does our staff project McKivitz going? Find out below!

Schuyler Callihan

I've pegged McKivitz going to the Los Angeles Rams in the 7th round of the 2020 draft with the 234th overall pick. The Rams need to protect Jared Goff and that will be one of their primary focuses for this draft. They will likely take another tackle in earlier rounds, but will add McKivitz for depth.

John Pentol

McKivitz brings experience to the NFL as a four year starter at West Virginia. His quick feet and strong upper body strength will get him drafted. Look for McKivitz to be picked up in the middle of the 7th round and join another former Mountaineer, Quinton Spain, in Buffalo.

Zach Campbell

McKivitz is as battle-tested as any front-line player in the country. His 47 career starts, split between both tackle positions, occurred under the watch of three different position coaches as well as two different head coaches. That type of musical chairs would hobble a vast majority of players, but McKivitz, who earned both a Senior Bowl invite as well as a spot at the NFL combine, produced anyway. With his long basketball player build and a self described “mean streak”, McKivitz has the tools to develop into a competent tackle at the next level. I have him going to Cleveland in the sixth round.

Anthony G. Halkias

McKivitz is certainly talented and fundamentally sound, but my favorite thing about him is his work ethic. He’s a humble kid and works harder than anyone. At 6’ 7” 310, he has the size to be a stud in this league. With that being said, there are more fundamentally sound lineman in this draft. I see him as a day three guy, going in round six or seven to the Redskins.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.