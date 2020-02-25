Colton McKivitz NFL Combine Updates

This week kicks off the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and Mountaineer Maven will be on hand from this Thursday-Saturday to give you the latest updates on West Virginia offensive lineman Colton McKivitz.

Tuesday

McKivitz official measurements:

Height: 6-6 1/8

Weight: 306 lbs

Hand: 10 in.

Arm length: 33 6/8

Winspan: 81 5/8

More updates will be posted throughout the week.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.