Colton McKivitz NFL Combine Updates

Schuyler Callihan

This week kicks off the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and Mountaineer Maven will be on hand from this Thursday-Saturday to give you the latest updates on West Virginia offensive lineman Colton McKivitz.

Tuesday

McKivitz official measurements:

Height: 6-6 1/8

Weight: 306 lbs

Hand: 10 in.

Arm length: 33 6/8

Winspan: 81 5/8

More updates will be posted throughout the week.

