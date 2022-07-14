Could Miles McBride Be Involved in a Massive NBA Trade?

Miles McBride is set to enter his second year in the NBA but it remains to be seen if he will be back in New York with the Knicks.

Over the last couple of days, the Knicks and Utah Jazz have been in trade talks with a deal centered around Donovan Mitchell. In order for the Knicks to pull this off, they're not only going to have to part with several future first round picks but also some of its young talent as well. Some names that might be of interest to Utah include Quentin Grimes, Cam Reddish, and McBride.

Obviously, McBride won't be the key piece that Utah is wanting in return but he is a solid prospect that could be a regular contributor for them off the bench. In his rookie year in New York, McBride saw limited action averaging just over nine minutes per game across 40 games played. If dealt to Utah, he could see an uptick in minutes and actually be a part of the rotation on a nightly basis.

McBride's per 36 stats indicate that he would be quality back up guard averaging 11.3 points, five rebounds, four assists, and 1.3 steals. For those who are unfamiliar with what per 36 stats are, it is a projection for what a player's stats would be if he played 36 minutes per game. The numbers are derived from what his actual averages are (2.2 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.0 apg) stretched out over 36 minutes.

According to Geoff Magliocchetti of All Knicks, a trade involving McBride is indeed possible.

"Frankly it’s possible ANYONE not named Brunson on the Knicks roster could be involved in that trade. So I definitely wouldn’t rule it out."

Alder Almo of Empire Sports Media included McBride in a mock trade proposal to show what it might take for a deal to be made.

