Daryl Worley Expected to Sign with New Team

The former Mountaineer gets another opportunity in the NFL.

Former West Virginia cornerback Daryl Worley is expected to sign with the Arizona Cardinals, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Worley spent parts of the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills (practice squad). Prior to bouncing around this past season, Worley was a four-year starter serving two years with the Carolina Panthers and two with the Raiders.

In his five-year career, Worley has recorded 265 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 37 pass breakups, and five interceptions. With guys like Byron Murphy Jr., Malcolm Butler, and Darqueze Dennard already on the Cardinals' roster, there is no clear path for Worley to have a big role on the Arizona defense. However, he does provide them with depth and experience in the back end of the corner rotation.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.