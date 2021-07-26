Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Daryl Worley Expected to Sign with New Team

The former Mountaineer gets another opportunity in the NFL.
Author:
Publish date:

Former West Virginia cornerback Daryl Worley is expected to sign with the Arizona Cardinals, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Worley spent parts of the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills (practice squad). Prior to bouncing around this past season, Worley was a four-year starter serving two years with the Carolina Panthers and two with the Raiders. 

In his five-year career, Worley has recorded 265 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 37 pass breakups, and five interceptions. With guys like Byron Murphy Jr., Malcolm Butler, and Darqueze Dennard already on the Cardinals' roster, there is no clear path for Worley to have a big role on the Arizona defense. However, he does provide them with depth and experience in the back end of the corner rotation.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15053865_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Daryl Worley Expected to Sign with New Team

USATSI_13047078_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Big 12 Releases Statement Regarding Texas, Oklahoma, Future of League

USATSI_15379650_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Pauly Paulicap Cleared to Play 2021-22 Season

Puskar Center entrance
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Shane Lyons
Football

Shane Lyons Comments on Conference Realignment

USATSI_15997884_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Texas, Oklahoma Make Official Decision on Big 12 Membership

Untitled design
Football

WVU Football Alums, 2022 Commits React to Possible Big 12 Shakeup

Madison Jeffrey
Baseball

Madison Jeffrey Inks Deal with the Dodgers