David Long Jr. Shows Out in Wild Card Loss to Ravens

Despite falling 20-13 in the Wild Card round to the Baltimore Ravens, former West Virginia linebacker David Long Jr. had himself a solid outing for the Tennessee Titans. He finished the game with five tackles, 1 QB hit, and one tackle for loss and was around the ball on several other plays. Long Jr. showed his knack for getting into the backfield on a consistent basis and disrupting plays, much like he did during his time in Morgantown.

This isn't the first time that Long has had success in the postseason vs the Ravens. He did so last year in the divisional round notching six tackles and was one of the Titans' best defensive players in that game.

Long showed growth in his second season with the Titans, finishing the season with 54 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass deflections, and one forced fumble. Now that the game has slowed down for him, I expect that he will make a big jump in 2021 and could lock up a starting role in Mike Vrabel's defense.

