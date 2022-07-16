Deuce McBride, Knicks to Play for 2K23 NBA Summer League Championship

It's ring season in the NBA! No, literally, the NBA is actually going to be handing out rings to the champions of the 2K23 Summer League for reasons unknown. But hey, a league worth as much as the NBA is can do whatever they want.

It just so happens that the first year they will be handing out rings to the victor, a former Mountaineer will be playing for it. Following the conclusion of Friday's results, the NBA re-seeded all 30 teams and put the New York Knicks and the Portland Trail Blazers as the top two seeds and will play for the Summer League championship on Sunday.

Miles McBride has had a strong showing for the Knicks over the past two weeks and even helped lead the team past the Orlando Magic in their most recent outing with a 23-point night.

McBride's stat line from each of the four games:

vs Warriors: 14 points (3/10 FG, 3/8 3FG), two rebounds, seven assists, one steal, one turnover

vs Bulls: 14 points (6/8 FG, 2/4 3 FG), three rebounds, six assists, three steals, one turnover

vs Trail Blazers: 16 points (6/15 FG, 2/8 3FG), one rebound, four assists, three steals, one turnover

vs Magic: 23 points (9/13 FG, 1/3 3FG), five rebounds, five assists, three steals, six turnovers

The Knicks and Trail Blazers will tip off at 3 p.m. EST on Sunday and will be televised on ESPN.

