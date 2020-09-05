SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Dolphins Cut Former WVU WR Gary Jennings

Schuyler Callihan

Another former Mountaineer star has been cut in the NFL as wide receiver Gary Jennings will not be making the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster. 

Jennings appeared in one game for the Dolphins in 2019, but did not record any stats. There was some belief that Miami would have a spot for Jennings, but he had to have a solid camp to do so.

Jennings was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks and spent the first half of his rookie season in Seattle before being waived in early November. He has struggled to stay healthy since coming into the league, which may be playing a part in his development as a pro receiver.

The Dolphins may bring Jennings back and place him on the practice squad and as of right now, landing on a practice squad is probably the best he is going to get. He has to prove himself before being placed back on a team's active roster.

During his final two years as a Mountaineer, Jennings emerged as one of the best receivers in school history finishing his career with 168 receptions for 2,294 yards and 17 touchdowns.

