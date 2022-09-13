Everything Pete Carroll + Geno Smith Said Following Win Over Denver

Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith is back in a starting role and boy, did he look sharp in Seattle's season-opening win over the Denver Broncos. Smith completed 23-of-28 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, head coach Pete Carroll and Smith each discussed the team's win.

Carroll's initial thoughts on Geno

"How about Geno? He was 17/18 in the first half. I mean, who does that? Guys just don't do that. But remember, he did it against Jacksonville. He had 12, 13 in a row, or something like that. Geno played tonight like the whole time we've been practicing. That's what he's been looking like. He didn't look any different than what he's looked like in practice. That's why we had the belief in him and that's why he was able to win the job and go out there on Monday Night Football and win the football game."

Carroll on Geno using his legs

"He made more plays with his legs than I expected him to tonight. He took off and I was so mad at him the time he went up the sidelines and got smoked on their sidelines. What's he doing, you know? Get down. But I got over it. He did the things. Just finding Dissly on the first touchdown pass. Escaping the rush, slipping it up underneath and dumping the ball for an easy touchdown. Gorgeous play by him. But he had some other ones as well. I don't know if everybody was doubting or we were making stuff up. We weren't. This is what he looks like."

Carroll on Geno's improvement

"I'm saying this and I don't care if anyone believes it. He's the best he's ever been. Right now. Because of the four years of being in the system and being loved up and taken care of and looked after. He did his part in reverse to always be there for us. He's ready. He is ready for this moment. He was so poised and so calm in this game. It was fun playing with him. It's really a beautiful illustration. It's a great story."

Geno on people writing him off

"When people say what I've been through, I think that's a stretch. Man, I'm in the NFL for ten years. To say what I've been through is kind of funny and then to say people wrote me off, I've just been working. That's what it means that I never wrote back. I don't listen to stuff like that, I just work. God's blessed me with a talent and a passion and a drive. People can write you off but life is about what you make it."

Geno on starting fast

"That's something that's happened I think once or twice. Honestly, I'm just trying to complete every pass. What they were doing was playing top down, shell defense. So I had to dump the ball down a couple times which contributed to that. Anytime you get a completion, it puts pressure on the defense to tackle. It was good to start off that way."

Geno on the conversation with Russell Wilson in pregame

"Just a lot of love man. I got a lot of love and respect for Russell. Being here with him for three years, I learned a lot. Got to know him really well. Got to understand why he is the man that he is, the way that he is, and what makes him special. Russell will always be my brother. I love him to death and I just wish him the best."

