Former WVU CB Rasul Douglas Released by Eagles

Schuyler Callihan

Rasul Douglas' time in Philadelphia has officially come to an end as the Eagles released him today, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Douglas had a phenomenal senior year at West Virginia in 2016, which led to him being drafted in the third round by the Eagles. He finished that season with 70 tackles and eight interceptions along with eight pass deflections. 

It didn't take long for Douglas to see success in the National Football League as he played in 14 games, starting five en route to the Eagles Super Bowl victory during his rookie season.

In the two seasons since, Douglas has seen more snaps on defense, but his production was underwhelming. Despite being let go, I would expect Douglas to latch onto a team before the season starts. He has plenty of talent and several teams need secondary help. 

