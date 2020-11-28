Former WVU Lineman Colton McKivitz Set to Make First NFL Start This Sunday

This Sunday, former West Virginia offensive lineman Colton McKivitz is expected to make his first career NFL start for the San Francisco 49ers against the Los Angeles Rams.

McKivitz started 47 games over his five-year career at West Virginia, playing mostly right tackle before making the move over to left tackle for his senior season, which was arguably his best season. As a senior in 2019, McKivitz had six games with zero missed assignments (James Madison, Missouri, Iowa State, Baylor, Oklahoma State, and TCU). Following the conclusion of his final season in Morgantown, McKivitz was named a All-Big 12 Conference first teamer, the Big 12's Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year and also made the 2019 Walter Camp All-America Second Team and the 2019 Associated Press All-America Third Team.

McKivitz was selected in the fifth round (153rd overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft by the 49ers and has mainly played in a backup role up to this point. He'll have a nice welcoming to the league by going up against arguably the best defensive player in all of football, Aaron Donald.

Earlier this week, 49ers QB Nick Mullens talked about McKivitz making his first NFL start.

"Colton's awesome. First, I mean, I view him as a good old boy from West Virginia. And that's kind of, it's kind of the type of guy you want up front, just nasty, hard-nose grinders, and that's what Colton is. He's tall, long, athletic and does a great job for us. As a rookie he has assumed his role very well, just working hard every day and getting better. And that's what Colton does. And so, I'm pumped to join the huddle with him and I'm pumped for him. First career start, it's going to be awesome."

