Former WVU Pitcher John Means Avoids Arbitration

A new contract is in for the former Mountaineer.

West Virginia pitchers have had a lot of success in the big leagues this year from Alek Manoah receiving early Cy Young votes to Michael Grove making his major league debut with the Dodgers and now, John Means gets paid. 

Recently, Means and the Baltimore Orioles agreed on a two-year, $5.9 million contract extension which will avoid arbitration. He is set to make $2.95M in 2022 and $2.975M in 2023.

Unfortunately, Means won't be toeing the rubber anytime soon for the orange and black after he was ruled out for the remainder of the season with elbow discomfort and will undergo Tommy John surgery. Recovery from the surgery could take anywhere from nine months to a year, but in some cases could last up to as much as 18 months.

In his two starts, he posted a 3.38 ERA allowing three runs in eight innings of work.

