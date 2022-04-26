Former WVU Pitcher John Means Receives Unfortunate News

The season comes to an early end for the former Mountaineer.

Just two starts into the 2022 season, Baltimore Orioles ace and former West Virginia star pitcher, John Means, felt some discomfort in his left elbow. After undergoing multiple MRIs, the doctors felt like it was in Means' best interest to undergo Tommy John surgery, thus ending his season.

Recovery of the surgery could take anywhere from nine months to a year, but in some cases could last up to as much 18 months.

Last season, Means officially put himself on the map in Major League Baseball by posting a 6-9 record to go along with a 3.62 ERA. Records don't truly indicate the success of pitchers in baseball, especially on a team like the Baltimore Orioles who are in rebuild mode.

On May 5th of last season, Means put himself in the history books by tossing a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners. It also marked the first no-hitter an individual Orioles pitcher has thrown since Jim Palmer back in 1969 against the Oakland Athletics.

