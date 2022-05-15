Skip to main content

Former WVU Pitcher Michael Grove Set to Make Major League Debut

Another Mountaineer pitcher has made it to the show.

In 2018, the Los Angeles Dodgers selected West Virginia right-handed pitcher, Michael Grove in the 2nd round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft. Nearly four full years later, Grove is set to embark on a lifelong dream of playing in the big leagues. 

With the Dodgers being short on arms due to injuries, the Dodgers promoted the WVU product and will start Sunday evening against the Philadelphia Phillies at 4:15 p.m. EST.

So far this season with the Tulsa Drillers (AA), Grove has made five starts pitching a total of 16.1 innings. He's allowed five runs on eleven hits and has a strikeout to walk ratio of 22/5. Opposing hitters are batting just .180 against him. Grove has an ERA of 2.76 and a WHIP of 0.98.

