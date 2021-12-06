Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    Former WVU RB Taking Over as Carolina Panthers OC for Remainder of Season

    The Panthers have a new offensive coordinator and it's a familiar name to WVU fans.
    Author:

    Sunday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that they had parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady. With five games left in the season, the Panthers are turning to Jeff Nixon to coordinate the offense in conjunction with the rest of the offensive staff.

    Nixon played running back at West Virginia from 1993-94. He rushed for a total of 293 yards and two touchdowns on 56 carries. Both of his rushing scores came as a true freshman in the Mountaineers' undefeated 1993 season. At the end of his sophomore season, he transferred to Penn State where he would finish his collegiate career and where he met Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

    Nixon's relationship with Matt Rhule goes back to the late '90s when the two got their start in the coaching profession at Penn State as grad assistants. They rejoined forces at Temple in 2006 where Nixon coached the running backs and receivers while Rhule was the defensive line coach of the Owls. When Rhule was hired to be the head coach at Baylor in 2017, he hired Nixon to be the offensive coordinator and play-caller. In 2019, the Bears were tied second in the Big 12 in scoring offense averaging 35.2 points per game.

