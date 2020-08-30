SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Former WVU Slugger Ryan McBroom is One of the Hottest Hitters in MLB

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia baseball isn't known to be a MLB factory, but since Randy Mazey took over as the head coach, the team has constantly improved and have been churning out draft picks left and right. 

Last year, former Mountaineer hurler and current Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means made the MLB All-Star Game as a rookie and took the American League by storm.

This year, another former Mountaineer has burst onto the scene and has quickly become one of the most dangerous pinch hitters in the game - Ryan McBroom of the Kansas City Royals.

McBroom is off to a scorching hot start already belting five home runs in just 24 games. He is currently averaging a home run every 11 at-bats, which is pretty phenomenal. In a normal regular season, he would be on pace for about 38-39 homers if he was given roughly 400 at-bats. Three of his five home runs have come off of pinch hit appearances, including this one that he crushed last night to tie the game in the 7th inning vs the Chicago White Sox.

At the moment, McBroom isn't an every day player, but has steadily seen more and more opportunities as of late. If he keeps hitting like this, he could not only work his way into the starting lineup, but the middle of the lineup.

McBroom's 2020 stats: .327 AVG, 5 HR, 9 RBI, .362 OBP, .655 SLG, 1.017 OPS.

