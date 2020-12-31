Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

Former WVU WR Gary Jennings Signs with a Super Bowl Contender

Mr. Reliable gets another opportunity in the NFL.
Author:
Publish date:

Gary Jennings is on the move once again! 

The former West Virginia standout receiver was selected in the 4th round by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft and has bounced around a few teams in his short two-year career.

Jennings spent some time with the Miami Dolphins a year ago but only appeared in one game and recorded no stats. He recently signed to the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad but was released days prior to Christmas on December 22nd. His stint with the Ravens lasted all of six days. Now, Jennings has latched on with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. 

With it being this late in the season and the guys the Bills already have on the active roster, don't expect Jennings to see the field anytime soon. Buffalo is in a prime position to make a deep run in the postseason and will continue to rely on the receivers that got them to this point. 

Jennings is a nice, cheap signing that will give them some insurance in case any of their receivers get injured or are placed on the COVID-19 list. Although he has not lived up to his fourth-round selection thus far, Jennings still has plenty of time to iron things out and have a successful professional career.

During his time at West Virginia, Jennings caught 168 passes for 2,294 yards and 17 touchdowns.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15080857_168388579_lowres
Football

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Army

USATSI_14920635_168388579_lowres
Football

West Virginia's Keys to the Game vs Army

USATSI_11721604_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Former WVU WR Gary Jennings Signs with a Super Bowl Contender

USATSI_15080864_168388579_lowres
Football

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Army

USATSI_15017076_168388579_lowres
Football

What the ESPN FPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs Army

USATSI_15090788_168388579_lowres
Football

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Army

USATSI_15016029_168388579_lowres
Football

Mountaineers Reveal Uniforms for Liberty Bowl

DALE SPARKS - KEDRIAN_JOHNSON_2_WVU_NU_12_29_20
Basketball

Huggins on Kedrian Johnson: "He Could Be a Really Good Guy for Us"

Oct 3, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tykee Smith (23) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass from Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (5) during the second overtime at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Darius Stills and Tykee Smith Selected FWAA Second Team All-Americans