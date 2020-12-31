Former WVU WR Gary Jennings Signs with a Super Bowl Contender

Gary Jennings is on the move once again!

The former West Virginia standout receiver was selected in the 4th round by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft and has bounced around a few teams in his short two-year career.

Jennings spent some time with the Miami Dolphins a year ago but only appeared in one game and recorded no stats. He recently signed to the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad but was released days prior to Christmas on December 22nd. His stint with the Ravens lasted all of six days. Now, Jennings has latched on with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

With it being this late in the season and the guys the Bills already have on the active roster, don't expect Jennings to see the field anytime soon. Buffalo is in a prime position to make a deep run in the postseason and will continue to rely on the receivers that got them to this point.

Jennings is a nice, cheap signing that will give them some insurance in case any of their receivers get injured or are placed on the COVID-19 list. Although he has not lived up to his fourth-round selection thus far, Jennings still has plenty of time to iron things out and have a successful professional career.

During his time at West Virginia, Jennings caught 168 passes for 2,294 yards and 17 touchdowns.

