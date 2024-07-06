Gabe Osabuohien Added to the Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League Roster
Gabe Osabuohien will join the Cleveland Cavaliers in Las Vegas for the NBA 2K25 Summer League.
The former West Virginia University forward is entering his third year with the franchise after spending his first two seasons with the G League affiliate Cleveland Charge. He made 30 appearances last season and averaged 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals while averaging 3.3 points per game.
Osabuohien landed in Morgantown after utilizing his first two years of eligibility at the University of Arkansas and spent three seasons at WVU. He became a fan favorite for his blue-collar approach, defensive effort, and his willingness to sacrifice his body to give the Mountaineers an edge on the floor.
In his final two seasons in the old Gold and Blue, he earned back-to-back All-Big 12 Conference Defensive Team selections and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in his final year.
Cleveland Summer League Schedule
Fri., July 12, vs. Orlando, 4:00 p.m., COX Pavilion, NBA TV
Sun., July 14, vs. Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m., COX Pavilion, NBA TV
Wed., July 17, vs. Golden State, 10:00 p.m., COX Pavilion, NBA TV
Thu., July 18, vs. L.A. Lakers, 9:00 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center, ESPN