Cavs' NBA Finals Odds Make Small Move After Advancing to Eastern Conference Finals

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers were underdogs in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, but they blew out the Detroit Pistons to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since Mitchell joined the franchise ahead of the 2022-23 season.

As a result, the Cavs jumped all the way to +2000 to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook, though those odds still have Mitchell and company in last out of the four teams remaining in the NBA Playoffs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder (-165), San Antonio Spurs (+310) and New York Knicks (+550) are all way ahead of the Cavs in the odds to win the Finals, a sign that oddsmakers don't expect Cleveland to beat either Western Conference team even if it does advance past New York.

Cleveland is +215 at DraftKings to beat the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it is set as a 7.5-point underdog in Game 1 on Tuesday night. The Cavs have gone the distance (seven games) in back-to-back playoff series, and they have a quick turnaround ahead of Game 1 after playing on Sunday night.

Still, Cleveland was No. 2 in the odds to win the East going into the playoffs -- behind only the Boston Celtics -- and it has maintained that position by making the Eastern Conference Finals. New York, which swept Philly in the second round, has been off for a week, so there could be a "Rest vs. Rust" conversation ahead of Game 1 between these teams.

New York won two of the three meetings between the Cavs in the regular season, but Cleveland won the lone matchup between the teams following its trade for James Harden. So, the Cavs are certainly capable of beating this Knicks team, even though New York has been the better squad this postseason.

At +2000 odds, the Cavs have an implied probability of 4.76 percent to win the title this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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