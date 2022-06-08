Skip to main content

Gabe Osabuohien Participates in Pre-Draft Workout with Washington Wizards

Another Mountaineer works out for the Wizards.

Earlier this week, the Washington Wizards hosted former West Virginia guard Taz Sherman for a pre-draft workout.

On Wednesday, they hosted another former Mountaineer in forward Gabe Osabuohien along with Georgetown G Aminu Mohammed, France F Kenny Baptiste, Mississippi State F Garrison Brooks, Howard G Kyle Foster, and Arizona G Justin Kier.

Although Osabuohien doesn't offer much offensively, he has improved on that end of the floor and if he continues to do so, he will gain more attention from NBA scouts. He is a two-time member of the All-Big 12 defensive team and was the 2021-22 Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

The 2022 NBA Draft is set for June 23rd, beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST. The Wizards hold the 10th and 54th picks in the draft.

