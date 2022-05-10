Gabe Osabuohien Earns Workout with NBA Team

The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year is garnering interest from an Eastern Conference team.

One week ago, former West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien announced that he has signed with an agent and will enter his name into the 2022 NBA Draft. Most NBA Draft experts have Osabuohien going undrafted but some teams are going to show interest in him as a Summer League invitee with the possibility of making a G-League roster.

One of those teams that has some level of interest is the Charlotte Hornets. Osabuohien will be working out with the Hornets on Thursday along with a handful of other prospects who are expected to be undrafted free agents.

Osabuohien is a two-time member of the All-Big 12 Defense team and was named Defensive Player of the Year in his final season at WVU.

