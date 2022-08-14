Skip to main content

Geno Smith Has Solid Outing in First Preseason Game

A good start for Geno in preseason play.

Geno Smith is finally getting his second chance of being a starting quarterback in the National Football League. After backing up Russell Wilson for the last two years, he now has the opportunity to be QB1 for the Seattle Seahawks.

Smith has not been awarded the job just yet but has been viewed as the leader by head coach Pete Carroll. Saturday night, he got the starting nod and went 10/15 for 101 yards, finishing with a quarterback rating of 85.7. Smith also ran in a touchdown prior to the end of the first half. 

His competition, Drew Lock, also had a solid outing completing 11/15 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns through the air. 

"Both quarterbacks were efficient," said Carroll. "Geno could have been 10/10. He had two drops and Noah's [Noah Fant] got to stay inbounds on the ball on the sidelines and then he hits them all.

"The two-minute drill was excellent. Beautiful. That's the way you want to do it. It was just done exactly the way we want to. Great calling job by the offensive coaches and then Geno executed the whole thing."

