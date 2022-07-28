Skip to main content

Geno Smith 'Has the Lead' for Seattle's Starting QB Job

The former Mountaineer may get another chance as a starter.

The good news keeps on coming for Geno Smith. Last Saturday, Smith was named a member of WVU's 2022 Hall of Fame class which is set to be inducted September 17th, prior to the team's home game vs Towson. 

On the field, Smith continues to impress Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. "Geno has the lead, and he's not looking back," said Carroll. According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, Smith dominated the first-team reps in the first day of practice at training camp, which has been the case dating back to the spring. 

“Geno has come in and is obviously ahead going in because he’s had all the background with us," said Carroll back in early May. "He’s been with us for a number of years. He leads the charge right now. He’s in command of our system as much as a guy could be. [Jacob Eason] had a year with us so he’s doing his part. Meanwhile, we’re watching how Drew comes along and he’s going. He’s busting his tail to catch up and be right with it.“

In place of the injured Russell Wilson last season, Geno went 1-2 as a starter. He threw for 702 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception while completing 68% of his passes.

