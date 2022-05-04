Skip to main content

Geno Smith is in the Lead to be Seattle's QB1

Seattle could be Geno's team in 2022.

It's been a while since Geno Smith was a full-time starter in the NFL. As a matter of fact, it's been over seven years. 

After losing the job with the New York Jets, Smith backed up Eli Manning with the Giants for a year before heading to the Chargers to back up Philip Rivers. The past two seasons, Smith has set up shop in Seattle to sit behind Russell Wilson. Over the course of the last four years, Smith has learned from some of the best quarterbacks the game has to offer and now, he just might get his second chance of leading a team. 

In a recent interview on Pro Football Talk, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about the quarterback battle which involves Smith, Jacob Eason, and the recently acquired Drew Lock who was a part of the Russell Wilson trade with Denver. As of now, Geno has separated himself. 

“Geno has come in and is obviously ahead going in because he’s had all the background with us. He’s been with us for a number of years. He leads the charge right now. He’s in command of our system as much as a guy could be. [Jacob Eason] had a year with us so he’s doing his part. Meanwhile, we’re watching how Drew comes along and he’s going. He’s busting his tail to catch up and be right with it.“

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It’s going to be a really strong, competitive group and we’re going to be smart,” Carroll said. “Geno knows what he’s doing. He knows the game. He’s a seasoned veteran. When he got his chance to get going last year, he showed some terrific stuff. We know the system can fit and work.“

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 11.07.12 AM
Recruiting

2023 S Zahbari Sandy Sets Decision Date

By Schuyler Callihan49 minutes ago
USATSI_17726145_168388579_lowres (3)
Basketball

Jalen Bridges Explains Why He Left West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
WVU Football
Football

Newly Acquired Big 12 Conference Members are Nearing a Settlement

By Christopher Hall15 hours ago
Jan 12, 2016; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jaysean Paige (5) dunks the ball at the end of regulation to beat the Kansas Jayhawks at the WVU Coliseum.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jaysean Paige Returns to Best Virginia

By Christopher Hall17 hours ago
Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs with the ball after a catch against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Football

Biletnikoff Winner and Pitt Receiver Jordan Addison Enters the Transfer Portal

By Christopher Hall18 hours ago
USATSI_17197860_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

OFFICIAL: QB JT Daniels Signs with West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17834514_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Gabe Osabuohien Signs Agent, Enters 2022 NBA Draft

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago