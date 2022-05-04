Geno Smith is in the Lead to be Seattle's QB1

It's been a while since Geno Smith was a full-time starter in the NFL. As a matter of fact, it's been over seven years.

After losing the job with the New York Jets, Smith backed up Eli Manning with the Giants for a year before heading to the Chargers to back up Philip Rivers. The past two seasons, Smith has set up shop in Seattle to sit behind Russell Wilson. Over the course of the last four years, Smith has learned from some of the best quarterbacks the game has to offer and now, he just might get his second chance of leading a team.

In a recent interview on Pro Football Talk, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about the quarterback battle which involves Smith, Jacob Eason, and the recently acquired Drew Lock who was a part of the Russell Wilson trade with Denver. As of now, Geno has separated himself.

“Geno has come in and is obviously ahead going in because he’s had all the background with us. He’s been with us for a number of years. He leads the charge right now. He’s in command of our system as much as a guy could be. [Jacob Eason] had a year with us so he’s doing his part. Meanwhile, we’re watching how Drew comes along and he’s going. He’s busting his tail to catch up and be right with it.“

“It’s going to be a really strong, competitive group and we’re going to be smart,” Carroll said. “Geno knows what he’s doing. He knows the game. He’s a seasoned veteran. When he got his chance to get going last year, he showed some terrific stuff. We know the system can fit and work.“

