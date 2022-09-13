Geno Smith Leads Seahawks to Win Over Russell Wilson, Broncos

"They wrote me off, but I ain't write back."

That quote by Geno Smith may go down as one of the best in NFL history. It's been eight years since Smith has been a full-time starting quarterback and after the Jets gave up on him, he bounced around the league from the Giants to the Chargers to the Seahawks.

This offseason, the Seahawks decided to part ways with franchise quarterback Russell Wilson by packaging him in a blockbuster deal with the Denver Broncos. As the NFL has done in the past with big-name players set to play their former team, the league made sure to schedule Wilson's return to Seattle for the first week of the season.

With all the attention on Wilson, Smith put on a show completing 17 of 18 passes in the first half with a pair of touchdowns. He was nearly perfect and looked like a magician at times escaping out of the pocket and finding ways to move the chains. His first touchdown pass of the night was a beautiful sight. He dodged a sack, stepped up, and threw a nice lob to tight end Will Dissly while on the move.

Smith had a much cleaner pocket for his second touchdown to Colby Parkinson who was matched up on a tight end.

Denver had a chance to win the game at the end, but head coach Nathaniel Hackett had a major clock management gaffe and settled for a 64-yard field goal attempt rather than go for it on 4th and 5 with Wilson to make it an easier attempt for kicker Brandon McManus. The kick had enough power behind it but missed just wide left, giving Seattle the win.

Geno Smith finished the night by completing 23-of-28 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He and the Seahawks will be back in action next Sunday in San Franciso against the 49ers. Kickoff is slated for 4:05 p.m. EST.

