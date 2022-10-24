Geno Moves the Seahawks Into First Place

Heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks sit in first place of the NFC West division with a 4-3 record.

Everyone saw this coming from a mile away, right? Not exactly.

Many pegged the Seahawks to be one of the bottom three of four teams in the league and in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. A big reason as to why they're not is because of the surprising quarterback play they have received from former West Virginia Mountaineer, Geno Smith.

Smith currently sits 1st in the league in completion percentage (73.5%), 3rd in passer rating (107.7), 4th in QBR (68.8), 6th in passing touchdowns (11), and 7th in passing yards (1,712). For a guy that hasn't been a full-time starter in the NFL since 2014, that's pretty damn good.

Sunday afternoon, Geno had another solid outing completing 20-of-27 pass attempts for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the team's 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

This week, the Seahawks will host the red hot New York Giants who could be considered the biggest surprise in the NFL with a 6-1 start to the season under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Kickoff between the Seahawks and Giants is set for 4:25 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX.

