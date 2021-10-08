    • October 8, 2021
    Geno Smith Nearly Leads Seahawks to Comeback Win Against Rams

    The former Mountaineer quarterback put on a show.
    Geno Smith has been waiting for his chance for quite some time now. After leaving the Jets following the 2016 season, Smith has been a career backup quarterback spending time with the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks. 

    On Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, Smith got his first action of the season after Seattle starting quarterback Russell Wilson injured the middle finger on his throwing hand by jamming it against defensive lineman Aaron Donald's swat attempt.

    Trailing 16-7 with the ball on their own 2-yard line, the Seahawks had to put their faith in the former Mountaineer quarterback to keep them in the game. Smith exceeded expectations by leading the Seahawks on an 11-play, 98-yard scoring drive that resulted in a 23-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf. Smith went a perfect 5/5 for 72 yards on the series. 

    Los Angeles answered with a touchdown of their own to push the lead back out to 23-14. Smith went back to work and helped get the ball into field goal range for Jason Myers who booted through a 32-yard field goal to make it a one possession game. 

    Seattle's defense forced a stop leaving plenty of time for Smith and co. to take the lead and potentially win the game. Unfortunately, Smith was intercepted on 1st down, which pretty much put an end to Seattle's comeback attempt. Smith was rolling right and made a good read, threw a good ball, but wide receiver Tyler Lockett lost his footing, leading to the interception.

    If Russell Wilson is forced to miss an extended period of time, Smith will be inserted into the starting lineup.

