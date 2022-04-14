Skip to main content

Geno Smith, Seahawks Agree to Deal

Geno is staying put in Seattle.

Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith has reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year, $7 million deal to return to the Seattle Seahawks.

This past season, Smith filled in for the injured Russell Wilson and went 1-2 in three starts. On the year, he threw for 702 yards and five touchdowns to just one interception. With Wilson being traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason, Smith will now have an opportunity to compete for the starting job against Drew Lock and Jacob Eason. 

The last time Smith was the full-time starter was back in 2014 with the New York Jets.

