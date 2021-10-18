    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Geno Smith, Seahawks Fall in Overtime to Steelers

    Geno nearly pulled out a victory on Sunday night.
    Author:

    Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith made his first start with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night but fell in defeat 23-20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime.

    For much of the first half, Pittsburgh's defense controlled the line of scrimmage and didn't really allow much to happen in either the passing game or run game. Maybe the biggest reason Geno didn't have much of a chance to get going in the first half was due to the Steelers having possession of the ball for over 20 minutes. 

    Seattle trailed 14-0 at halftime but put together a really strong drive to begin the third quarter which heavily featured running back Alex Collins. The Seahawks fought all the way back to tie the game at 17 and then once again at 20 to send the game to overtime. With just 90 seconds on the clock and two timeouts, Pete Carroll finally let Smith loose, mainly because he had no choice but to. Smith went 6/7 for 46 yards on the drive to set up a Jason Myers 43-yard field goal to knot things up at the end of regulation. The lone incompletion on that series came when Smith spiked the ball into the ground to stop the clock. 

    Unfortunately for Geno Smith, Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt played one of the best games of his career and made several big plays including forcing a Geno Smith fumble in overtime. The Steelers ran one play to center up the field goal for Chris Boswell who booted it through with ease to give Pittsburgh the win, 23-20. The fumble by Smith wasn't necessarily a bad job of protecting the football on Smith's part, but more so just another really good play by Watt.

    Smith finished the night 23/32 for 209 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. The Seahawks will return home next week to take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Geno Smith will once again start for Seattle in place of the injured Russell Wilson.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16978190_168388579_lowres
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Geno Smith, Seahawks Fall in Overtime to Steelers

    just now
    Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Kenny Robinson (27) celebrates with fullback Giovanni Ricci (45) after his score against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    WATCH: Kenny Robinson with the Scoop and Score

    14 hours ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) waves to fans after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
    Football

    AP, USA Today Top 25 Polls - Week 8

    18 hours ago
    Feb 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots against TCU Horned Frogs guard PJ Fuller (4) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
    Basketball

    Projecting WVU's Starting Lineup

    21 hours ago
    Sean McNeil Syracuse Pos
    Basketball

    Preseason ESPN Bracketology Projections

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16956194_168388579_lowres
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Geno Smith Set to Make Primetime Start in Pittsburgh

    23 hours ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
    Football

    WVU-TCU Kickoff Time and Television Released

    Oct 17, 2021
    USATSI_16934788_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Around the Big 12 - Week 7 Preview + Predictions

    Oct 16, 2021