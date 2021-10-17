    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Geno Smith Set to Make Primetime Start in Pittsburgh

    The former Mountaineer quarterback is ready to lead the Seattle offense.
    Author:

    Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith will get his first start since the 2017 season when he filled in for Eli Manning and the New York Giants. Smith is starting in place of the injured Russell Wilson who is expected to miss anywhere between 6-8 weeks due to a finger injury.

    When Wilson went down last week against the Los Angeles Rams, Smith came into the game and nearly led the Seahawks to a come-from-behind victory. His first drive of the game started at the Seattle 2-yard line but that didn't phase the veteran backup. He completed all five passes on the drive for a total of 72 yards and a touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf. 

    Smith finished the game completing 10 of 17 passes for 131 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The interception was more on the receiver, Tyler Lockett, than anything. Lockett fell to the ground after the ball was released, leading to the pick. 

    Kickoff between the Seahawks and Steelers is set for 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    Sean McNeil Syracuse Pos
    Basketball

    Preseason ESPN Bracketology Projections

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16956194_168388579_lowres
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Geno Smith Set to Make Primetime Start in Pittsburgh

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
    Football

    WVU-TCU Kickoff Time and Television Released

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16934788_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Around the Big 12 - Week 7 Preview + Predictions

    Oct 16, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-10-16 at 8.45.51 AM
    Basketball

    True Freshman James Okonkwo 'Shocked' Bob Huggins Prior to Injury

    Oct 16, 2021
    Untitled design (9)
    Basketball

    Both Taz Sherman & Sean McNeil Expected to Start

    Oct 16, 2021
    West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges drives the lane for one of his five field goals on the evening on his way to a career-high 22 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.
    Basketball

    West Virginia Holds Annual Gold and Blue Debut

    Oct 16, 2021
    Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Neal Brown Points to Several Areas for Leddie Brown's Lack of Production

    Oct 15, 2021