Geno Smith Set to Make Primetime Start in Pittsburgh

Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith will get his first start since the 2017 season when he filled in for Eli Manning and the New York Giants. Smith is starting in place of the injured Russell Wilson who is expected to miss anywhere between 6-8 weeks due to a finger injury.

When Wilson went down last week against the Los Angeles Rams, Smith came into the game and nearly led the Seahawks to a come-from-behind victory. His first drive of the game started at the Seattle 2-yard line but that didn't phase the veteran backup. He completed all five passes on the drive for a total of 72 yards and a touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf.

Smith finished the game completing 10 of 17 passes for 131 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The interception was more on the receiver, Tyler Lockett, than anything. Lockett fell to the ground after the ball was released, leading to the pick.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Steelers is set for 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC.

