Geno Smith + Will Grier Meet in Dallas Tonight with Jobs on the Line

Today marks the final preseason game for the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys as the two square off against one another in Dallas. It's also the final opportunity for a pair of West Virginia quarterbacks to cement their standing on the depth chart.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters earlier in the week that Geno Smith will start the game, but that Drew Lock will see a lot of playing time. Smith has looked decent in the previous two preseason games but hasn't had much help from his receivers constantly dropping passes. If he looks sharp tonight, he can lock up the starting job. No pun intended.

As for the Cowboys, they did not name a starter for the game but the feeling is that Will Grier will handle the "majority" of the snaps, even if Cooper Rush starts the game.

Grier played in his first game with the Cowboys last week and finished with an impressive stat line completing six of ten passes for 98 yards while also rushing for a first down. Reports out of Dallas indicate that Grier has really balled out since training camp started a few weeks back and has outplayed the veteran backup, Rush.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Cowboys is set for 8 p.m. EST and can be seen on NFL Network.

