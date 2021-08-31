BREAKING: Giants Waive WR David Sills V

The Giants are moving on from the former WVU star.

It's NFL cut day which means teams must dwindle their rosters down from roughly 80 players to just 53. Several players are being let go and that includes the likes of former Mountaineers, Will Grier, and David Sills V.

Grier was waived early Tuesday morning by the Panthers and just moments ago, Tom Pelissero reported that the Giants waived David Sills.

Sills surprisingly went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft after he caught 65 passes for 986 yards and 15 touchdowns during his senior season in Morgantown.

Following the draft, Sills signed as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills but did not make the 53-man roster and was waived on August 31st, 2019. After a short stint in Buffalo, Sills remained in New York and latched on with the Giants. A year ago, Sills showed some promise and impressed the New York coaching staff. Unfortunately, he tested positive for COVID-19 and then suffered a broken foot which pretty much ended all chances of him making the roster.

SI Giants publisher, Patricia Traina, offered some thoughts on Sills earlier this month.

"He had another strong camp, catching everything thrown his way. His challenge in making the roster though is he’s a tall possession receiver—a very poor man’s Golladay if you will. The numbers certainly don't favor Sills' chance at cracking onto the 53-man roster, but his height and ball skills aren't something that a team would necessarily want to toss away. Sills more than likely will have a place on the practice squad if another team doesn't come swooping in to scoop him should the Giants cut him."

