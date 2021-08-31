August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI TIX
Search

BREAKING: Giants Waive WR David Sills V

The Giants are moving on from the former WVU star.
Author:
Publish date:

It's NFL cut day which means teams must dwindle their rosters down from roughly 80 players to just 53. Several players are being let go and that includes the likes of former Mountaineers, Will Grier, and David Sills V. 

Grier was waived early Tuesday morning by the Panthers and just moments ago, Tom Pelissero reported that the Giants waived David Sills

Sills surprisingly went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft after he caught 65 passes for 986 yards and 15 touchdowns during his senior season in Morgantown.

Following the draft, Sills signed as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills but did not make the 53-man roster and was waived on August 31st, 2019. After a short stint in Buffalo, Sills remained in New York and latched on with the Giants. A year ago, Sills showed some promise and impressed the New York coaching staff. Unfortunately, he tested positive for COVID-19 and then suffered a broken foot which pretty much ended all chances of him making the roster. 

SI Giants publisher, Patricia Traina, offered some thoughts on Sills earlier this month.

"He had another strong camp, catching everything thrown his way. His challenge in making the roster though is he’s a tall possession receiver—a very poor man’s Golladay if you will. The numbers certainly don't favor Sills' chance at cracking onto the 53-man roster, but his height and ball skills aren't something that a team would necessarily want to toss away. Sills more than likely will have a place on the practice squad if another team doesn't come swooping in to scoop him should the Giants cut him."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16651369_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

BREAKING: Giants Waive WR David Sills V

Center Zach Frazier (54), quarterback Jarrett Doege (2)
Football

WVU Releases Depth Chart vs Maryland

USATSI_16613500_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Panthers Waive QB Will Grier

USATSI_15958429_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Texas Names Starting Quarterback for Season Opener

Untitled design
Football

Week 1 Odds: West Virginia at Maryland Point Spread + Over/Under

Untitled design
Football

Game-by-Game Predictions for Each Big 12 Team + Projected Big 12 Standings

Puskar Center entrance
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Screen Shot 2021-08-30 at 9.46.01 AM
Recruiting

Shawn Phillips Jr. Announces Top 3, Decision Date