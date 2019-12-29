MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Grier Leaves Game with Foot Injury

Schuyler Callihan

Today marked the second career NFL start for former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier. Last week, Grier went 27 of 44 for 224 yards and three interceptions in the Panthers' humiliating loss to the Colts. It was a rough outing for him, but he was "thrown into an impossible situation," Panthers tight end Greg Olsen said.

Grier's second start did not go any better as he finished the game with a stat line of 1/8 for 4 yards and an interception that went for six. 

During the first drive of the game, Grier took a hard hit to his upper body and came out of the play a little banged up. The opening drive resulted in a three and out as the Panthers were unable to move the ball. Grier's struggles continued a couple of possessions later as the Panthers were starting to move the ball before there was a fumble on the handoff exchange and the Saints recovered. Grier threw his fourth interception of the season (two games) to linebacker A.J. Klein who returned it for a touchdown to extend the Saints' lead to 21-0.

As if things couldn't get any worse, Grier hobbled off the field on the following drive and was taken to the locker room to further evaluate a foot injury. At the start of the 2nd half, it was announced that he would not return to the game, returning the keys to the offense back to Kyle Allen. 

Poor offensive line protection effected Grier early on in the game and seemed to never feel comfortable in the pocket. He used his athleticism to escape the pass rush a few times and even had to tuck it once due to receivers not fighting to get open. 

The Panthers have a lot of issues that will need to be addressed in the off-season and as bad as Grier was in his two starts, I don't think it's fair to label him a "bust," considering the circumstances.

The 2019 season was not kind to the Panthers nor Will Grier. Do the Panthers still have plans for Grier in the future? Stay tuned.

Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Thread: No. 22 West Virginia vs No. 2 Ohio State

Christopher Hall

No. 22 West Virginia meets No. 2 Ohio State in the Cleveland Classic

WATCH: Deuce McBride's Ohio State Postgame Comments

Christopher Hall

WVU guard Deuce McBride discusses the win over No. 2 Ohio State

GAME THREAD: Will Grier Makes Second Career Start

Schuyler Callihan

Live updates of Will Grier's start vs the Saints

WVU Travels to Cleveland to take on No. 2 Ohio State

Christopher Hall

West Virginia faces their toughest challenge to date as they face second-ranked Ohio State in the Cleveland Classic.

WATCH: Emmitt Matthews Jr Discusses Ohio State

Christopher Hall

WVU forward Emmitt Matthews Jr talks the upcoming matchup against second ranked Ohio State

2021 Illinois Running back Earns Offer from WVU

Christopher Hall

WVU RB coach Chad Scott extends offer to Illinois RB Justin Johnson Jr

West Virginia Lands Four Seed in Latest Bracketology

Daniel Woods

Predictions match the Mountaineers up with Belmont.

GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Youngstown St.

Christopher Hall

Mountaineers set to square off with Penguins in final game before Christmas

Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 16

Anthony G. Halkias

Catch up on how former Mountaineers fared during week 16 of NFL action

Could Stedman Bailey be Hired as WVU’s Next Receivers Coach?

Schuyler Callihan

Stedman Bailey wants his chance at coaching