Grier Leaves Game with Foot Injury

Today marked the second career NFL start for former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier. Last week, Grier went 27 of 44 for 224 yards and three interceptions in the Panthers' humiliating loss to the Colts. It was a rough outing for him, but he was "thrown into an impossible situation," Panthers tight end Greg Olsen said.

Grier's second start did not go any better as he finished the game with a stat line of 1/8 for 4 yards and an interception that went for six.

During the first drive of the game, Grier took a hard hit to his upper body and came out of the play a little banged up. The opening drive resulted in a three and out as the Panthers were unable to move the ball. Grier's struggles continued a couple of possessions later as the Panthers were starting to move the ball before there was a fumble on the handoff exchange and the Saints recovered. Grier threw his fourth interception of the season (two games) to linebacker A.J. Klein who returned it for a touchdown to extend the Saints' lead to 21-0.

As if things couldn't get any worse, Grier hobbled off the field on the following drive and was taken to the locker room to further evaluate a foot injury. At the start of the 2nd half, it was announced that he would not return to the game, returning the keys to the offense back to Kyle Allen.

Poor offensive line protection effected Grier early on in the game and seemed to never feel comfortable in the pocket. He used his athleticism to escape the pass rush a few times and even had to tuck it once due to receivers not fighting to get open.

The Panthers have a lot of issues that will need to be addressed in the off-season and as bad as Grier was in his two starts, I don't think it's fair to label him a "bust," considering the circumstances.

The 2019 season was not kind to the Panthers nor Will Grier. Do the Panthers still have plans for Grier in the future? Stay tuned.