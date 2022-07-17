Skip to main content

How to Watch Deuce McBride in the Summer League Championship

Can the former Mountaineer win a Summer League ring?

The New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers will be playing for the NBA 2K23 Summer League championship Sunday afternoon. 

Former West Virginia guard Miles McBride has had a strong showing in Summer League play averaging 16.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. In the team's last game against Orlando, McBride led the team with 23 points on 9/13 shooting. 

When the Knicks played the Trail Blazers in the third game of Summer League, McBride went for 16 points, four assists, and three steals. In order for New York to walk away with the title on Sunday, they'll need McBride to post a similar performance.

Info on the game can be found below.

Where: Thomas and Mack Center

Time: 3 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

