How to Watch, Receive Updates of Alek Manoah's 3rd MLB Start

The former West Virginia ace is set to take the mound once again on Wednesday night.

Former West Virginia pitcher Alek Manoah will be toeing the rubber tonight for the Toronto Blue Jays as he is set to make his 3rd career start. Manoah tossed a beautiful performance in his MLB debut against the New York Yankees going six innings, striking out seven batters and allowed zero runs on just two hits. Unfortunately, Manoah was hit pretty hard in his 2nd start as he gave up four runs (three home runs) and went just 3.1 innings. He'll look to get back on track tonight vs the White Sox.

Toronto Blue Jays (30-28) at Chicago White Sox (37-23)

Guaranteed Rate Field

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. EST

Stream: ESPN+, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

Receive updates: Follow @Callihan_ on Twitter

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.