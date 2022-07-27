How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of Best Virginia vs Bucketneers
Getting you set for the finals of the West Virginia regional.
For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.
No. 1 Best Virginia (WVU alumni) vs No. 2 Bucketneers
Where: Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, WV
Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN3
Stream: fuboTV, Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV
