How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of Best Virginia vs Bucketneers

Getting you set for the finals of the West Virginia regional.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 1 Best Virginia (WVU alumni) vs No. 2 Bucketneers

Where: Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN3

Stream: fuboTV, Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU

