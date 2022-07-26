Skip to main content

How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of Best Virginia vs Herd That

Getting you set for the second round of TBT in the West Virginia regional.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 1 Best Virginia (WVU alumni) vs No. 4 Herd That

Where: Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN3

Stream: fuboTV, Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

