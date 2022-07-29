How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of Best Virginia vs Red Scare

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 1 Best Virginia (WVU alumni) vs No. 3 Red Scare

Where: University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, OH

Tipoff: Approx. 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV, Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU

