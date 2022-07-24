Skip to main content

How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of Best Virginia vs Virginia Dream

Getting you set for the opening round of TBT in the West Virginia regional.

The Basketball Tournament is officially back in the Mountain State as the opening round of the West Virginia regional is underway. Tonight the WVU alumni team, Best Virginia will be in action as they take on the Virginia Dream.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 1 Best Virginia (WVU alumni) vs No. 8 Virginia Dream

Where: Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV, Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17096329_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

Schuyler Callihan's 2022 WVU Football Game-by-Game Predictions

By Schuyler Callihan31 minutes ago
Depth chart reactions (5)
Big 12

Hot Clicks: Future of Big 12, Lyons Backs Neal Brown, Huggs' Message + More

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
Depth chart reactions (4)
Recruiting

2023 CB Tayvon Nelson Makes Decision

By Schuyler CallihanJul 23, 2022 1:35 PM EDT
Hall of Traditions
Football

WVU Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

By Christopher HallJul 23, 2022 11:30 AM EDT
spells-jacolby-23392-1
Football

Freshmen Faces: CB Jacolby Spells Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJul 23, 2022 8:05 AM EDT
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler CallihanJul 23, 2022 7:59 AM EDT
Member Exclusive
Austin Davis delivering a go-ahead two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning. Davis went 1-4 with two RBI's.
Baseball

Austin Davis Transfers Within Big 12

By Christopher HallJul 22, 2022 6:03 PM EDT
Depth chart reactions (2)
Football

Between The Eers: WVU's Place in the Big 12 Preseason Rankings

By Schuyler CallihanJul 22, 2022 6:00 PM EDT