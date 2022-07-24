How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of Best Virginia vs Virginia Dream
Getting you set for the opening round of TBT in the West Virginia regional.
The Basketball Tournament is officially back in the Mountain State as the opening round of the West Virginia regional is underway. Tonight the WVU alumni team, Best Virginia will be in action as they take on the Virginia Dream.
For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.
No. 1 Best Virginia (WVU alumni) vs No. 8 Virginia Dream
Where: Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, WV
Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
TV: ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV, Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV
LIVE Updates: Follow us on Twitter @SI_WVU
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.