How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of Best Virginia vs Virginia Dream

The Basketball Tournament is officially back in the Mountain State as the opening round of the West Virginia regional is underway. Tonight the WVU alumni team, Best Virginia will be in action as they take on the Virginia Dream.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

No. 1 Best Virginia (WVU alumni) vs No. 8 Virginia Dream

Where: Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV, Watch ESPN, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV

